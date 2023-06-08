Lucious Wagner named as new Mater Dei girls basketball head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Aces basketball star, Lucious Wagner has been named the Mater Dei girls basketball new head coach.

Wagner was point guard for Marty Simmons, from 2000 to 2005, and then went on to play professionally in Holland, Finland, Czech Republic, and Iceland.

After his playing days, Wagner eventually returned to the University of Evansville to be an assistant coach on Simmons’ staff. He also started Black Heart basketball academy, which he still owns and operates today.

Wagner replaces Chad Breeden, who recently stepped down from the head coaching position.

