Jehovah’s Witness Convention to continue Friday in Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 3-year hiatus, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is back at the Ford Center.

According to a release, Evansville will host the global three-day event, “Exercise Patience” Convention.

Officials say in 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Evansville when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

Last Friday, the Witnesses brought that tradition back to Evansville.

[Previous Story: Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Ford Center]

They say the convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.

For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, visit jw.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

