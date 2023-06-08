Jehovah’s Witness Convention to continue Friday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 3-year hiatus, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is back at the Ford Center.

According to a release, Evansville will host the global three-day event, “Exercise Patience” Convention.

Officials say in 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Evansville when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

Last Friday, the Witnesses brought that tradition back to Evansville.

They say the convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.

For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, visit jw.org.

