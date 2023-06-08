Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Groundbreaking ceremony for Black River Welcome Center near Poseyville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.

According to a release, that ceremony is for the Black River Welcome Center reconstruction project.

The event will happen at the welcome center which is located eastbound of I-64.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby
Khalil Titington
TN fugitive found in Evansville arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building

Latest News

Jehovah’s Witness Convention to continue Friday in Evansville
Ellis Park races now on Ticketmaster with new dates
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
6/8 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines