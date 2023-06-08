Groundbreaking ceremony for Black River Welcome Center near Poseyville

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.

According to a release, that ceremony is for the Black River Welcome Center reconstruction project.

The event will happen at the welcome center which is located eastbound of I-64.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.