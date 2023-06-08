Birthday Club
Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts “Chamber After-Hours”

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is making space for community leaders to network.

The Chamber hosted “Chamber After-Hours” at the Green River Distilling Company following their Leadership Summit.

The Summit allowed current and aspiring leaders from across the region to talk about ways to build the community’s capacity and how to pursue excellence.

President & CEO of Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Candance Castlen Brake says the after-hours event is a time to celebrate and fellowship with community leaders at a place that’s held a special place in the hearts of many who live in Owensboro.

“So Green River Distillery has long been one of the cornerstones of our community,” says Brake. “And now it’s on the Bourbon Trail so we’re so excited to celebrate not just what they’ve done so far but what they’re doing in the future. I mean there are people that come here from all over the world for this bourbon and just to have this experience, so we’re just delighted to be here.”

Brake says they had speakers from all over the country come out to the summit including the owner of Ben & Jerry’s, the CEO of Logitech, Bracken Darrell and NBA Agent DeAngelo Simmons.

