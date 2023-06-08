Frontier League Highlights: Otters vs Valley Cats
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Frontier League, the Otters are at home all this week, and they’re playing pretty well.
Evansville came into Wednesday’s matinee, sitting at 14-8, and in second place, in the west division.
The Otters have alternated wins and losses in their last 7 games, so they were trying to make it 2 wins in a row with kids from Hebron summer camp in attendance.
Otters dropped this one though, 8-0.
