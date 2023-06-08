EPD: Man charged with several counts of child exploitation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail on child pornography charges.

An affidavit states Nathaniel Dean is accused of sending sexually explicit material involving minors in August of last year.

Officials say police searched Dean’s home on Cass Court back in December of 2022.

Police say Dean eventually admitted to sending graphic images to minors.

Dean is facing several counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

