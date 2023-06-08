Ellis Park races now on Ticketmaster with new dates

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tickets are now available for the upcoming races at Ellis Park.

Ticketmaster’s website shows new dates available through July 3.

These are for the races that were supposed to be at Churchill Downs.

Right now, all of those tickets range from $13 to $15.

That includes seats in the clubhouse and the grandstand.

