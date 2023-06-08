Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ellis Park races now on Ticketmaster with new dates

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tickets are now available for the upcoming races at Ellis Park.

Ticketmaster’s website shows new dates available through July 3.

These are for the races that were supposed to be at Churchill Downs.

Right now, all of those tickets range from $13 to $15.

That includes seats in the clubhouse and the grandstand.

[Related Story: Ellis Park preparing for Spring Meet races]

[Related Story: Churchill Downs to move remaining races in the Spring Meet to Ellis Park]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby
Khalil Titington
TN fugitive found in Evansville arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified

Latest News

Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
6/8 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
6/8 Thursday Sunrise Headlines