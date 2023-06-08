Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called out to this garage fire on Maxwell Avenue just before 2:30 Thursday morning.

A video sent in by a viewer shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage.

The fire happened just across the street from Escalade Sports.

They say multiple crews were called to the scene to put the fire out.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as we learn more.

