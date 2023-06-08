Casey White sentenced to life in prison for 2022 escape with Vicki White

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Casey White was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his 2022 escape from an Alabama prison.

Long-time corrections officer Vicki White assisted Casey in the escape, and the pair were on the run for 11 days before running into Vanderburgh County law enforcement.

[Previous Story: Evansville area law enforcement recount where Alabama fugitives were leading up to their arrest]

“It’s not all on Casey, it’s a two-way street folks,” said White’s attorney Mark McDaniel. “She [Vicki] had the keys to the cell. She’s a great, sweet, kind woman, but like I said before the judge, he didn’t have the keys, he was in a cage.”

The pair rolled their car after U.S. Marshal’s purposely collided with the vehicle following a short pursuit on Highway 41.

Casey White was awaiting trial on a capital murder charge connected to the 2015 murder of an Alabama woman.

“Some people may say that she had the keys to his freedom, but he had the keys to her heart,” McDaniel said.

According to Evansville Police, in an interview with News Nation months ago, White claimed he had killed two people while the pair were in Evansville.

[Previous Story: EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel]

“We don’t have any reports of anyone missing during that time that [White’s claim] could be a valid statement,” said Sgt. Anna Gray with EPD.

Sgt. Gray says they’ve come to a standstill with that claim.

She says they’ve spoken to who they felt they needed to for information but have turned up nothing.

“We have to keep an open mind,” Sgt. Gray said. “We can’t just completely say no, that’s false cause it sounds crazy. So, we at least have to investigate what we can.”

Sgt. Gray says the FBI asked White for more information, but he didn’t provide anything else.

This is not the last time that White will be in a courtroom setting.

He is scheduled to stand trial in August for the capital murder charge -- delayed due to the escape.

White will serve the life sentence concurrently with the 75-year sentence he was already serving for a slew of 2015 charges.Sgt. Gray says they’ve come to a standstill with that claim.

She says they’ve spoken to who they felt they needed to for information, but have turned up nothing.

“We have to keep an open mind,” Sgt. Gray said. “We can’t just completely say, no that’s false cause it sounds crazy. So, we at least have to investigate what we can.”

Sgt. Gray says the FBI asked White for more information, but he didn’t provide anything else.

This is not the last time that White will be in a courtroom setting.

He is scheduled to stand trial in August for the capital murder charge -- delayed due to the escape.

White will serve the life sentence concurrently with the 75 year sentence he was already serving for a slew of 2015 charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.