Apollo High School baseball team gets final four sendoff

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A very enthusiastic send off for a Tri-State baseball team happened Thursday.

Apollo High School is on its way to compete in the Kentucky high school baseball final four tournament.

The eagles take on Shelby County Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Lexington.

Despite 13 loses this season, the eagles say they’ve gained confidence to compete in Friday’s game.

“We really picked it, our chemistry got better throughout the season and our friendships,” said Apollo player, Grayson Smith. “We just came together as a team in general. There’s not really a certain person that stepped up.”

“I’ve been waiting to get up there all week,” said Apollo player, Ty Lillipop. “I just want to go up there and compete and have fun with the guys”

Good luck to the eagles this coming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

