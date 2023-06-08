Apollo baseball continues amazing postseason into KHSAA Final Four

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only four teams left in the KHSAA state tournament and two of those, are from right here in the Tri-State: Henderson County and Apollo.

The Colonels and Eagles have both had amazing runs up to this point.

Henderson County actually had a losing record entering the postseason, but they caught fire at the right time with two dramatic comeback wins in the 2nd region tournament, and another in last weekend’s state quarterfinals.

As for Apollo, the Eagles played pretty solid all year with good pitching and defense, but it wasn’t until just before the postseason they started to see consistent offensive production.

Since a loss in the district championship, the Eagles marched through the 3rd region tourney, and then knocked off two of the favorites in the state tournament.

“It’s absolutely a dream come true for me, as a guy who got to play here and to know the success that’s happened here. The building blocks were already there, the work had been put in, and we just had an opportunity as a coaching staff,” said Apollo first-year head coach, Brandon Dennis. “We knew we had a lot of talent coming into the year, so it’s all coming together at the right time. We’ve got really strong pitching and defense all year long. What we needed was timely hitting in particular. We can point back to the last week of the season. We were able to put some things together that really has catapulted us to where we are.”

“There were a lot of doubts on Apollo going into the region tournament,” said Apollo sophomore, Garrett Lanham. “We knew that part of losing that district championship, was a big part of winning our future games ahead. So, it really put us in a good position.”

“I can’t really explain it honestly. It feels so good to even be in this spot, and not even worry about the rankings,” said Apollo sophomore, Grayson Smith. “Still, being able to go back to Lexington and play at Kentucky Proud Park, has been one of the dreams of mine for a long time.”

Apollo baseball will play Shelby County in the Kentucky state final four, Friday, at 11:30 a.m., while Henderson County will face Whitley County, in the other semifinal, at 530, Friday.

