Air Quality Alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Children, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. The air quality should improve Friday through the weekend.

Sunny skies and comfortable humidity as high temps remain in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tonight, clear and cool as low temperatures cascade into the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Friday night, clear skies with lows in mid-50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.