Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

6/7 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Right now, authorities in western Kentucky need your help to find a wanted man.

Police in Central City say he’s wanted in a felony kidnapping case.

New overnight, Pope Francis has been hospitalized.

The 86-year-old pontiff is expected to be in the hospital for several days after intestinal surgery.

A house caught fire overnight in Evansville.

Firefighters were called to Harding Avenue, near Highway 41 late Tuesday night.

We’re working to learn more information.

And even more remains found during sewer work in Downtown Evansville.

It’s all tied to that grave yard where the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is.

What happens next with the project.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges
Twin Bridges back open after crash briefly closes northbound lanes

Latest News

6/7 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
D-Day: Looking back at Evansville’s part in WWII
D-Day: Looking back at Evansville’s part in WWII
Deputies: Violent felon arrested with guns in Huntingburg
Deputies: Violent felon arrested with guns in Huntingburg
Business opening delayed over a year by supply chain issues
Business opening delayed over a year by supply chain issues