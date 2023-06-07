Birthday Club
Warrick Co. CASA asking for help replacing items lost in fire

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County CASA is hoping the community can help after a fire broke out in their basement a few days ago.

Officials say a number of their items there have smoke damage.

It is asking for new or gently used items for things like winter clothes for babies and children, strollers, as well as pack and plays.

Warrick County CASA is located in Boonville.

