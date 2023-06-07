Birthday Club
Warrick Co. ‘CASA’ asking for donations to help with basement fire damages

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One Boonville organization is asking the community to help replace resources damaged during a basement fire.

On Sunday, there was a fire in the basement of the Old National Bank in Boonville.

Warrick County ‘CASA’, who provide court appointed special advocates for children, shares the building with the Old National Bank. Due to severe smoke damage, they will have to throw out most items in the basement.

The organization has now put a call out to the community to help replace lost resources.

”Most of our things that are seasonal items, summer and spring, are all up stairs and safe.,” said executive director, Nicole Taylor. “The things that were lost in the basement due to the smoke damage are fall and winter clothing. Larger items like pack and plays, crib mattresses, strollers, bouncy seats. Anything for an infant that would be play gear or soft items like that.”

Taylor says they appreciate the support they have already received and willing to pick up any donations from homes or businesses in the Boonville area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

