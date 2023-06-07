UE receives approval to add Elementary Transition to Teaching Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville’s School of Education has been approved from the Indiana Department of Education to introduce an Elementary Transition to Teaching (T2T) Program.

According to a release, the elementary and secondary T2T programs target individuals with undergraduate degrees who are trying to get their teaching license in Indiana.

Officials say UE’s Elementary Program includes 24 credit hours and can typically be completed within one calendar year. Similarly, the secondary program requires 18 credit hours and can also be completed in one calendar year.

Students enrolled in these programs meet the coursework requirements for an initial Indiana educators license.

Both programs include a minimum of 600 hours of clinical experience in area classrooms. Those who complete the programs build the set of competencies needed to be a successful teacher.

They say it is possible for students to be hired by local school corporations and work through the program as hired teachers within a school corporation.

