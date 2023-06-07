Birthday Club
Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.

Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - One Southridge Middle School student was surprised with an award in Huntingburg.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch presented Maleah Dearing the Brilliant Firefly Award.

It’s awarded to young Hoosiers who have demonstrated outstanding community service, among other attributes.

Maleah was nominated for her work on organizing a festival focused on serving those with special needs.

”I’m just glad that we got to make an impact on people. My nephew has down syndrome so you know life is not easy for him all the time. There’s just some things you have to put yourself on the sidelines and just think of everybody else,” said Maleah

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says this is only the 25th recipient of the Brilliant Firefly Award since its creation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

