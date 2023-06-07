Birthday Club
Police: Man accused of pointing gun at child in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, a man in Evansville is accused of pointing a gun at a child outside of a home on East Missouri Street.

Police say 26-year-old Jordan Burris drove past the home Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say Burris pointed a gun at the victim and the victim’s child.

Police say Burris drove by the house two other times and the third time, police say he was pulled over and arrested.

Officers say they found a gun magazine inside Burris’ car.

