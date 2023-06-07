Owensboro Air Show begins in 100 days

Birthday Club
100 days till Owensboro Air Show begins
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There are only 100 days until the annual Owensboro Air Show begins.

For the first time since 2015, the Thunderbirds are making their grand return to the event.

Owensboro’s director of Public Events, Tim Ross says they’re already fast at work getting prepared for the weekend. He says planning is really year round.

“We’ve already done several emergency operations meetings,” says Ross. “There’s 13 or 14 different agencies between the Indiana side of the river and Kentucky side of the river that are needed for support just in case there are any incidents. as well as just crowd control, taking care, making sure we’re there to respond.”

The air show takes place from September 15 to 17.

Click here for more information on this event.

