More smoke, dry weather returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cold front brought scattered showers and sprinkles across the Tri-State on Wednesday. Most places received well under a tenth of an inch of rain, just barely enough to settle the dust. Canadian wildfire smoke will keep air quality in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category through Thursday. Partly sunny ono Thursday with highs near 80. Sunny and dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Another weather system will bring a chance for widespread, significant rain and a few thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Lingering chances of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday Temperatures will stay in the normal range with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

