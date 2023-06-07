Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wait is over!

We now know that Meteorologist Arden Gregory’s baby is a girl, and she’s here!

Arden shared the news Tuesday night.

The new member of the family is 9lbs 9oz. and 21 inches long

Arden is thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

She says she and the baby are both healthy.

Arden isn’t sharing her daughter’s name quite yet.

Congrats from all of us at 14 News!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.