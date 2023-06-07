Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby

Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:(Arden Gregory)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wait is over!

We now know that Meteorologist Arden Gregory’s baby is a girl, and she’s here!

Arden shared the news Tuesday night.

The new member of the family is 9lbs 9oz. and 21 inches long

Arden is thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

She says she and the baby are both healthy.

Arden isn’t sharing her daughter’s name quite yet.

Congrats from all of us at 14 News!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
29-year-old Aaron Johnson
Man accused of shooting at vehicle facing attempted murder charge
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres
Wesselman Woods expands by 90 acres

Latest News

Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.
Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.
Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.
Southridge Middle School student gets surprise award from Lt. Gov.
Warrick Co. CASA asking for help replacing items lost in fire
Dwuan Shrewsberry.
Man wanted for kidnapping in Central City, Ky.