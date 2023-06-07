Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Market on Main kicks off new season Wednesday

Market on Main returns to downtown Evansville
Market on Main returns to downtown Evansville(wfie)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Market on Main kicks off its 2023 season on Wednesday.

It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Officials say it’ll run every Wednesday through mid September on the Ford Center Plaza. That’s on Main Street right next to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

They say there will be lots of vendors with fresh produce and food trucks.

Musical guests and family activities will also be featured throughout the season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location

Latest News

Crews responding to building on fire in Newburgh, dispatch confirms
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
UE receives approval to add Elementary Transition to Teaching Program
Jerry Ray Davis officially announces candidacy for Owensboro City Council
Dispatch: Crews responding to shots fired on Ravenswood Dr.
EPD: Teenager hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in leg