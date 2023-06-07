Market on Main kicks off new season Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Market on Main kicks off its 2023 season on Wednesday.

It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Officials say it’ll run every Wednesday through mid September on the Ford Center Plaza. That’s on Main Street right next to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

They say there will be lots of vendors with fresh produce and food trucks.

Musical guests and family activities will also be featured throughout the season.

