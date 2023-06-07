Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby

Latest News

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody
Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady...
New version of ‘The Wiz’ will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role