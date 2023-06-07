Birthday Club
Jerry Ray Davis officially announces candidacy for Owensboro City Council

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jerry Ray Davis has officially filed paperwork to run for the Owensboro City Commission Special Election.

According to a release, about 30 candidates applied for the open seat after the passing of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

[Previous Story: Owensboro officials announce passing of City Commissioner]

During the interview process, when asked if he would be willing to run for the office if appointed, Davis said yes, with the intention of working toward the future.

Davis is a local businessman with strong involvement in our community.

On the Daviess County ballot, the Owensboro City Commission race will be the only local race.

Officials say ballot positions will be announced Thursday.

