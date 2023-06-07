HPD: Suspect in custody after shooting incident
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident in Henderson.
According to Henderson Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Powell Street in reference to shooting at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say a suspect was located and placed into custody shortly after officers arrived in the area.
Police say a victim was transported to a medical facility for injuries they sustained.
We will update you as this story develops.
