HPD: Suspect in custody after shooting incident

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident in Henderson.

According to Henderson Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Powell Street in reference to shooting at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say a suspect was located and placed into custody shortly after officers arrived in the area.

Police say a victim was transported to a medical facility for injuries they sustained.

