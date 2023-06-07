Henderson Co. Schools announce investment in safety window films

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools and community partners announced their investment in the purchase of 3M Safety & Security Window Films for all Henderson County School buildings.

According to a press release, the film makes glass harder to penetrate and holds shattered pieces in place, helping keep both people and property safe.

Officials say the total cost of projects is around $250,000.

Funding will be a combination of funding from the school district and community-donated funding including the Men’s Bourbon Society, Partnership of Women, and other individuals, groups, and corporate gifts.

Officials say the community has committed to funding up to 80 percent of the project costs.

The board of education approved in May the purchase of metal detectors for Henderson County High School, North Middle School, South Middle School and Central Academy.

The metal detectors will allow people to walk through quickly without taking off backpacks but can still instantly detect metals and weapons.

Officials say this system will be in place when classes begin in August.

