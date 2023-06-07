Evansville teen’s murder still unsolved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder of 15-year-old Demarion Stanley still remains unsolved one month later.

On May 6, Stanley was shot and killed near Monroe Avenue, over in the Tepe Park Neighborhood. There still haven’t been any arrests made in connection to his death.

Tepe Park Neighborhood Leaders, Eric Tillman and Jermal Phillips say the loss has rocked their community.

“That young man died right in this neighborhood,” says Phillips.

“It’s definitely devastating to the neighborhood,” says Tillman, “and we always hate to hear about things like that happening.”

Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says with a crime like this, they rely a lot on information from people who may have seen or heard something.

“Sometimes we’re lucky enough to have a lot of physical evidence or surveillance evidence, but sometimes we don’t have really hardly any of that or neither of it,” says Gray.

Often, that’s easier said than done, with people fearing retaliation, or simply not wanting to talk with police.

“When we’re talking about somebody who has just been murdered, it’s very important to get that information, and I can understand where the fear comes from,” explains Gray, “just having the, ‘oh, I don’t want to be a snitch but I have information,’ that is very frustrating.”

Tillman and Phillips understand the reservations that people have, but they too want this crime to be solved and justice for Stanley.

“A lot of the residents in Tepe Park, I think they love the neighborhood enough to speak up,” says Tillman.

“Once EPD sees the children need them just as much as we need their protection and they want to invest friendly into the neighborhood, the more friendly results they’ll get from it,” says Phillips.

Gray says the investigation into Stanley’s murder is very much ongoing, and she knows calls have been coming in. However, they will still take any info they can get.

As for Tillman and Phillips, their next steps are to reach the kids in their own community, keeping them out of trouble and hopefully keeping tragedies like this from ever happening again.

