EPD: One person arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Evansville Police say one person is in custody after a report of shots fired at Dress Plaza off Riverside Drive.

According to a report, the call came in just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police that a man with a pistol had fired the shots, causing those in the area to evacuate.

When arriving, officers say they saw someone matching the description and started a traffic stop.

While removing them from the car, officers could see a handgun.

Police say they discovered the suspect had active felony warrants out of Tennessee for assault.

That person is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
6/7 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Deputies: Violent felon arrested with guns in Huntingburg
