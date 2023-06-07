EPD: One person arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza

(WFIE) - Evansville Police say one person is in custody after a report of shots fired at Dress Plaza off Riverside Drive.

According to a report, the call came in just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police that a man with a pistol had fired the shots, causing those in the area to evacuate.

When arriving, officers say they saw someone matching the description and started a traffic stop.

While removing them from the car, officers could see a handgun.

Police say they discovered the suspect had active felony warrants out of Tennessee for assault.

That person is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

