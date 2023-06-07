EPD: One person arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Evansville Police say one person is in custody after a report of shots fired at Dress Plaza off Riverside Drive.
According to a report, the call came in just before 11:30 Tuesday night.
Witnesses told police that a man with a pistol had fired the shots, causing those in the area to evacuate.
When arriving, officers say they saw someone matching the description and started a traffic stop.
While removing them from the car, officers could see a handgun.
Police say they discovered the suspect had active felony warrants out of Tennessee for assault.
That person is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
