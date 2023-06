EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews are responding to a shots fired run on Ravenswood Drive.

They say that call came in around 10 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been hurt.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.