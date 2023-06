EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a plea from Evansville’s Deputy Mayor.

Steve Schaefer says people continue to break into the now closed Lloyd Pool, which is a city facility.

He says a demolition contractor is supposed to start work on the area this week.

Schaefer says entering the building is considered trespassing, and EPD will be notified.

⚠️ To the idiots that continue to break into closed Lloyd Pool, please STOP as the demolition contractor plans to start work this Thursday. Entering the fenced area and the building is trespassing and @EvansvillePD will be notified. 🚔 pic.twitter.com/AN7oNksyK9 — Steve Schaefer (@sschaefer01) June 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.