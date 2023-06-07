Deputies: Violent felon arrested with guns in Huntingburg

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a serious violent felon from Huntingburg was arrested after he was found to have guns in his possession.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Brooks Rhoads has been under investigation since May.

They say a tip told them Rhoads had guns and meth while on probation from the county.

Officials say his criminal history shows a conviction for manufacturing and dealing meth, which qualifies him as a Serious Violent Felon.

Deputies say during a search of his home, three gun were found along with drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Rhoads made his first court appearance and he posted a $5,000 bond Tuesday.

