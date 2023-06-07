Birthday Club
Deaconess Health closes all three Diabetes Centers

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to leaders at Deaconess Health, all three Deaconess Diabetes Centers have closed.

Officials say the centers, which provided education services, will instead be offered by the patients’ primary care provider who has already been overseeing their diabetes care.

We’re told they shared information with enrolled patients about other local and online resources for diabetes prevention and education.

As for employees, officials say only six jobs were impacted, and those workers were encouraged to apply to other positions with Deaconess.

