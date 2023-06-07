D-Day: Looking back at Evansville’s part in WWII

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day, where thousands of American soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

This assault is still considered the largest in human history, and it drastically changed the course of the war.

Evansville had a major hand in providing ammunition and military vehicles.

The most important items for the war produced in Evansville were the Landing Ship Tank, or LST, and the P-47 Thunderbolt.

They served greatly in the attack against Nazi-occupied Germany.

History Professor Dr. James Macleod says it’s important for Evansville residents to learn about the city’s war effort.

“Especially for young people who probably feel pretty disconnected from World War II - it’s really getting to be a long time ago, but as we’re seeing in Ukraine in the moment, war never really goes away. I think the more we know about wars in the past, maybe the better prepared we are to live lives of peace in the future,” said Macleod

The Evansville Wartime Museum will host a World War II aircraft event this weekend.

The LST 325 will have a D-Day event June 23 and 24.

