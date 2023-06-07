Crews responding to building on fire in Newburgh, dispatch confirms

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms fire crews are responding to a building on fire in Newburgh.

They say that building is currently under construction and is located near Bell Pointe Apartments.

According to dispatch, the call originally came in as a truck on fire that spread to the building.

Pictures sent in from a viewer show heavy smoke in the area.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

