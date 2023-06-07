Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews responding to building on fire in Newburgh, dispatch confirms

Crews responding to building on fire in Newburgh, dispatch confirms
Crews responding to building on fire in Newburgh, dispatch confirms(Mona Warrick)
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms fire crews are responding to a building on fire in Newburgh.

They say that building is currently under construction and is located near Bell Pointe Apartments.

According to dispatch, the call originally came in as a truck on fire that spread to the building.

Pictures sent in from a viewer show heavy smoke in the area.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location

Latest News

UE receives approval to add Elementary Transition to Teaching Program
Jerry Ray Davis officially announces candidacy for Owensboro City Council
Dispatch: Crews responding to shots fired on Ravenswood Dr.
Dispatch: Crews responding to shots fired on Ravenswood Dr.
Khalil Titington
TN fugitive found in Evansville arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza