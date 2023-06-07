Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Cloudy, Light Rain

5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first rainfall, albeit light rain, since way back on May 20th. Rain likely...mainly light rain along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s are behind northeasterly winds. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. Tonight, clearing skies and chilly as low temps drop into the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny skies and comfortable humidity as high temps remain in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Thursday night, clear and cool as low temps cascade into the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash, EPD investigating
Pastor Tony Metcalf says this man stole the trailer pictured from The Gathering Church on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing from church
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges
Twin Bridges back open after crash briefly closes northbound lanes

Latest News

6/6 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Showers possible Wednesday, cool finish to the week.
6/6 14 First Alert Sunrise