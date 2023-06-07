Cloudy, Light Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first rainfall, albeit light rain, since way back on May 20th. Rain likely...mainly light rain along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s are behind northeasterly winds. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. Tonight, clearing skies and chilly as low temps drop into the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny skies and comfortable humidity as high temps remain in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Thursday night, clear and cool as low temps cascade into the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s.

