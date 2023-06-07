CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.
David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.
Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.
Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.