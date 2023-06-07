Business opening delayed over a year by supply chain issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues are still plaguing local businesses.

The owner of High Score Saloon, who wanted to be called Clint “Hot Dogs”, had planned to open its new location at 309 Main Street all the way back in 2022.

They had bought the building in 2021.

Clint said they anticipated it being a fixer-upper.

“The roof had holes in it as big as me,” he explained. “There were structural issues in the back. There were structural issues in the rear under the restrooms. There were structural issues on the third floor.”

He said they didn’t anticipate how long it would take to get those issues sorted out.

He said issues with the supply chain delayed electrical components between eight and twelve months. He said that’s still the case in 2023.

Clint said they thought the issues were over, and they geared up to open in early May; however, they found out they needed a fire alarm and smoke detector system.

He said they had planned to install one within the next few months, but that inspection forced them to get everything together very quickly.

They had already moved out of their old building, and they had to spend all of may without that income.

“We’ve been doing this for right about 68 months,” Clint said. “This has been the worst month physically, mentally and emotionally.”

He said throughout all that time, they still paid their employees full-time while they helped move things as needed.

With everything finally set, High Score Saloon is hosting a soft opening on Wednesday and Thursday.

The grand opening will be held on Friday.

