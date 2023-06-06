Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An Evansville Water and Sewer Utility construction contract was amended and approved for over $566,000 dollars for the Toyota Trinity Storm-water park project. Official say more than half of the approved funds will be going towards excavating remains.

Director of Operations for Cultural Resource Analyst Inc., Andrew Martin says finding human remains during construction projects isn’t rare, however the process isn’t free.

”It’s not unheard of to have dozens of graves in a city cemetery even at that time, although it may have only been a river town. It was growing and certainly people were living and dying here so they had to put them somewhere and in this cemetery was the most likely spot,” said Martin. “It’s not surprising that there’s that many graves it’s, what is kind of surprising is that they haven’t been moved since then or disturbed by other activity, construction activity in those 150 almost 200 years.”

Martin says the cemetery is said to be built in the early 1800s, but the early residents of Evansville.

Archeologist for Department of Natural Resources, Cathy Draeger-Williams and EWSU officials say there are specific rules and guidelines they must follow. She says when human remains are found, by law they must be reported to both the corner office and law enforcement.

“So, we knew that there was a cemetery in the are but there wasn’t a headstone, the grave weren’t intentionally marked, the cemetery came before the city,” said Draeger-Williams. “And so as the city developed, roads buildings had were developed all around it, on top of the cemetery.”

The water utility company approved a 178-day extension on the project, and 58 of those days are set aside for the removal and documentation of the cemetery remains.

Martin says they’ve removed 63 of the remains so far, but there are still 5 in the ground.

