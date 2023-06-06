Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

6/6 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a big announcement is set to come from officials at the Owensboro’s airport.

What this could mean for the community.

Evansville Police say a man is in jail after he used a rifle to shoot at people in a car.

What he’s charged with this morning.

We are continuing to follow the latest on Churchill Down’s unprecedented move to send races to Ellis park.

It comes as hundreds in Louisville say they are now without jobs.

Before you head out the door this morning, there are several traffic alerts that are all related to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

