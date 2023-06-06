Trial set for man accused of killing Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the man accused in an Evansville firefighter’s murder is set.

The trial for Larry Richmond Sr. is expected to start on November 13.

Richmond is charged with the death of Robert Doerr.

[Previous: Man charged in death of Evansville firefighter appears in court]

Doerr was shot to death at a home on Oakley Street back in February of 2019.

Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is also charged with murder.

Larry A. Richmond (Vanderburgh County Jail)

