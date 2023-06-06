Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowly moving on northbound Twin Bridges

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on northbound Twin Bridges(Viewer)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is slowly beginning to move after a crash backed up northbound lanes on the Twin Bridges.

Our Skycam showed that traffic began moving again around 9:20 a.m.

Officials say the crash originally happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

We’re told no one was hurt in the accident.

They say crews are still working to get things back to normal.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash at Englewood and Bellemeade
Person badly hurt in Evansville motorcycle crash
29-year-old Aaron Johnson
Man accused of shooting at vehicle facing attempted murder charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiples charges, including firearm possession
EPD: Man arrested on multiples charges, including firearm possession
Green River and Virginia crash
One person taken to hospital after Evansville crash
Evansville native helps to decrease litter and debris in roadways
Evansville native helps to decrease litter and debris in roadways

Latest News

Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
Part of Stanley Ave. closed for water main work
WFIE Traffic Alert
Another traffic alert for drivers on N. Green River Road
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of Power Dr. closing for 6 weeks in Jasper