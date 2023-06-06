TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowly moving on northbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is slowly beginning to move after a crash backed up northbound lanes on the Twin Bridges.

Our Skycam showed that traffic began moving again around 9:20 a.m.

Officials say the crash originally happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

We’re told no one was hurt in the accident.

They say crews are still working to get things back to normal.

We will update this story as we learn more.

