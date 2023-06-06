Showers possible Wednesday, cool finish to the week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday morning lows dipped into the mid 50s as unusually dry air lingered over the Tri-State. High temps held in the mid 80s with relative humidity at about 25%. A weak cold front will dive in from the northeast on Tuesday night and bring scattered showers across the area on Wednesday. Rain amounts will be limited to a few tenths of an inch, but the showers will break our 16-day dry spell. Sunny and pleasant to finish the work week. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. A near-record low possible on Friday morning. The weekend will start with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the lower 80s. Another cold front will bring a good chance for widespread, significant rainfall on Sunday.

