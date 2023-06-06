Search for stolen car in Ohio Co. ends with several people arrested

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says multiple thefts involving a car, trailer, and guns, ended with several people getting arrested.

Deputies say it started in Ohio County when their deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle.

One of the people arrested is 28-year-old Charles Small.

He’s charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

After executing a search warrant, police arrested the homeowner, identified as Paul Howard.

He is charged with receiving stolen property and drug possession.

Three others arrested, Avery Green, Corey Brown, and Cierra Dennis, were all charged with theft.

Deputies say everyone involved admitted to stealing the items and working with one-another.

