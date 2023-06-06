Queensryche headed to Beaver Dam in August

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Beaver Dam Tourism Commission has announced another addition to the 2023 First United Bank and Trust Concert Series.

According to a release, Queensryche will perform at the Dam on Saturday, August 19.

They say special guest, Liliac, will also be a part of this tour.

For those who are interested in presale tickets, that will happen Thursday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. To receive the password for those presale tickets, you must sign up for the newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Officials say general tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available as lower arena reserved tables for four people, lower arena GA, and upper lawn GA.

They say reserved tables include dedicated F&B table service, touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food and beer direct from their phones, and access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

