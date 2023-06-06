OWB to make big announcement about Contour Airlines
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a big announcement is set to come from officials at Owensboro’s airport.
A post on the Greater Owensboro Chamber’s Facebook page indicates it’s an announcement about Contour Airlines.
This comes as the airport board has been trying to get flights through the airline.
