OWB to make big announcement about Contour Airlines

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a big announcement is set to come from officials at Owensboro’s airport.

A post on the Greater Owensboro Chamber’s Facebook page indicates it’s an announcement about Contour Airlines.

This comes as the airport board has been trying to get flights through the airline.

We will be at that announcement Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

We will update this story as it develops.

