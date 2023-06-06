OWB to make big announcement about Contour Airlines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a big announcement is set to come from officials at Owensboro’s airport.

A post on the Greater Owensboro Chamber’s Facebook page indicates it’s an announcement about Contour Airlines.

This comes as the airport board has been trying to get flights through the airline.

[Previous Story: Owensboro to Chicago flights in the works, officials say]

We will be at that announcement Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

We will update this story as it develops.

