Mike Blake getting Golding Circle Award

Mike Blake to be honored with a Gold Circle Award
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - WFIE’s own Mike Blake is being honored with a Gold Circle Award!

Colleagues credit his lasting impact on the Tri-state of 50 plus years of putting viewers first and never taking a time out.

Mike is getting the award from the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences.

Gold Circle inductees have served the industry for 50 years or more.

During his years with WFIE, Mike has served as Sports Director, the Midday host and the local host for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

That adds to a long list of awards Mike has received including being inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Sports hall of Fame.

The Emmy Gala will be on July 29.

