Market on Main starts Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Market on Main kicks off its 2023 season Wednesday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’ll run every Wednesday, rain or shine, through mid September on the Ford Center Plaza. That’s on Main Street right next to MLK Jr. Blvd.

There’s lots of vendors with fresh produce and food trucks.

Musical guests and family activities will also be featured throughout the season.

