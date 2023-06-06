Birthday Club
Helicopter called to Henderson crash

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A helicopter was called to the scene of a wreck in Henderson Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson Emergency Management officials say it happened on Highway 60 West near Jarboe Lane.

That’s just north of Corydon.

We know several emergency crews were called to the scene.

Pictures show powerlines were taken down in the crash so Kenergy crews were also there.

Not much information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

