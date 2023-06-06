Hazy Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny with wildfire haze from eastern (Quebec) Canada as high temperatures ascend into the upper 80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and hazy as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Due to hazy skies, anyone sensitive to changes in poor air quality may be affected. Especially children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung concerns should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s are behind northeasterly winds. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

