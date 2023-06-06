Birthday Club
Ellis Park preparing for Spring Meet races

Visit Evansville officials meet with race officials to discuss economic impact
Elllis Park getting ready for new races
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials over at Ellis Park are preparing for all of Churchill Downs races to be in Henderson County.

Meanwhile, the cities of Evansville and Henderson are preparing for the influx of people and subsequent economic boost.

[Previous: Races coming to Ellis Park potentially good for the local economy]

Visit Evansville President and CEO Alexis Berggren met with race officials today and says things are really starting to shape up.

“There’s a lot of planning underway for races to start obviously this Saturday,” says Berggren.

Despite such a quick transition, she says race officials are looking at this more as an extension of Ellis Park’s Season rather than them taking over Churchill Downs’ races.

According to Berggren, Ellis Park is in the process of setting up several community events.

“I think we’re in a great spot,” says Berggren, “we’ll be obviously looking to the Ellis Park officials to make more details public.”

Beyond that, she says they talked a lot about the caliber of horses and the size of the purses that’ll be at Ellis Park this summer, something they’re hoping will draw in the crowds.

“I think the community is going to be really intrigued by what’s happening there, and to get the caliber of horse we’re going to see over the next four weeks is going to be really fun,” says Berggren.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

